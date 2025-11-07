Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VOYG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Voyager Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Voyager Technologies from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Voyager Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of VOYG stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.93. Voyager Technologies has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $73.95.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $45.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYG. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Voyager Technologies by 18.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Voyager Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.