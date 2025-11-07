Spire Wealth Management Sells 4,842 Shares of Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 50.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Moody’s by 42.9% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 132.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $482.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $488.43 and its 200 day moving average is $488.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Moody’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $378.71 and a 1 year high of $531.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $558,934.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,255,223.90. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,249 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Moody’s from $539.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.07.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

