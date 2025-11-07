Trex (NYSE:TREX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $61.00 price target on Trex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.89.

Get Trex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TREX

Trex Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $31.85 on Thursday. Trex has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $80.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.33.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). Trex had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $285.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Trex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 16.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Trex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Trex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.