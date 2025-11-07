Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Stag Industrial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

NYSE:STAG opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83. Stag Industrial has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $39.01.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 29.24%.The firm had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stag Industrial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 114.62%.

In related news, Director Larry T. Guillemette sold 2,004 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $70,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,043.20. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $922,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,562 shares in the company, valued at $279,113.42. This trade represents a 76.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,148 shares of company stock worth $1,502,621. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Stag Industrial by 2,183.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

