Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc $IPI

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPI. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at $10,210,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth $875,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter worth $1,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $23.00.

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

NYSE:IPI opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.85. Intrepid Potash, Inc has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $39.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.33.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.54 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 71.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

