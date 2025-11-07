United Rentals, Inc. $URI Stake Raised by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for about 2.6% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.12% of United Rentals worth $59,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $974.47.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of URI stock opened at $845.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $945.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $828.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $1,021.47. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.42%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.