DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Stock

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SHOP. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $156.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.89.

SHOP opened at $156.05 on Wednesday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $182.19. The firm has a market cap of $202.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.59, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.48.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 55,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Shopify by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 4,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

