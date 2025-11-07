Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in CSX Corporation $CSX

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 48,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 14.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 12.5% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. CSX Corporation has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.31.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. CSX had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSX

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,087.58. This represents a 1,700.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael S. Burns sold 24,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $891,393.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 51,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,286.40. This trade represents a 31.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

