Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,974,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900,439 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Kraft Heinz worth $102,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,980,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 22.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,480,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,722 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,820,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,300,000 after purchasing an additional 778,744 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4,390.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,444,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278,295 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,875,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,201,000 after purchasing an additional 350,067 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $23.72 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 17.35%.The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.58.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

