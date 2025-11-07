Chubb Limited $CB is Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 3.5% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Chubb worth $79,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.3% during the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $283.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $333.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,458,600. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.