Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,738,000 after buying an additional 127,357 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 123,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Caledonia Investments PLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% in the second quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 111,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 56,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3,242.7% in the first quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 58,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after purchasing an additional 56,747 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $566.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $610.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $516.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total value of $9,809,828.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,247,057.48. This trade represents a 13.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,980,884. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

