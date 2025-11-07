Destiny Capital Corp CO Has $844,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Destiny Capital Corp CO lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.5% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,605,000. Fairfield University lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 209.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield University now owns 701,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after buying an additional 474,631 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 152.0% in the first quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 695,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after buying an additional 419,282 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 397,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 151,874 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 683,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,661,000 after acquiring an additional 24,529 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $43.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

