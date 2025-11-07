First Eagle Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,585,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 146,554 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for about 2.0% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 8.96% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $1,015,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 312,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.0% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 78.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,013,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,219,000 after acquiring an additional 884,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.8% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 6,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHRW stock opened at $148.23 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $158.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $664,079.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,222.72. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $304,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 130,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,898,148.34. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,479 shares of company stock worth $7,835,281. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

