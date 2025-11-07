UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of UTG Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and traded as high as $53.00. UTG shares last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 152 shares.

UTG Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.25.

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter. UTG had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 55.51%.

UTG Company Profile

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

