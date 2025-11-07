Ledyard Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and traded as high as $14.45. Ledyard Financial Group shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 1,879 shares changing hands.
Ledyard Financial Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27.
Ledyard Financial Group Company Profile
Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services in New Hampshire and Vermont. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, money market, NOW, and health saving accounts; and debit, ATM, and credit cards.
