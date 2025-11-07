Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.03 and traded as high as $64.76. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF shares last traded at $64.00, with a volume of 21,587 shares trading hands.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Down 0.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $990.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 103.9% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $92,000.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

