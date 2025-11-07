Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and traded as low as $4.3120. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $4.5680, with a volume of 6,969 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Research cut Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Koninklijke KPN had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke KPN NV will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

