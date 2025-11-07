888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.4365. 888 shares last traded at $0.4365, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

888 Trading Down 24.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

