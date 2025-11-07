NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and traded as low as $6.00. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $6.0750, with a volume of 4,609,338 shares changing hands.

NioCorp Developments Stock Down 3.2%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35.

About NioCorp Developments

(Get Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.