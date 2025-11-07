Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and traded as low as $10.1050. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $10.1050, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.
Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
