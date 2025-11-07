Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.78 and traded as low as C$0.66. Azimut Exploration shares last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 64,100 shares.

Azimut Exploration Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$70.39 million, a PE ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

