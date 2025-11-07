Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and traded as low as $3.30. Evotec shares last traded at $3.3450, with a volume of 178,223 shares trading hands.
Evotec Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.98.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
