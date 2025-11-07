Bastion Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ringcentral, Inc. $RNG

Bastion Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 86,681 shares during the quarter. Ringcentral accounts for about 2.9% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Ringcentral worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ringcentral by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 27.1% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 995,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 212,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ringcentral by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 41,486 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Ringcentral in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Ringcentral during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ringcentral alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ringcentral

In other news, CAO Tarun Arora sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $32,240.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 110,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,362.34. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $75,000.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,953.60. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 77,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,052 in the last 90 days. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ringcentral Stock Performance

Ringcentral stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $638.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. Ringcentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Ringcentral has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.330 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ringcentral in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ringcentral in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ringcentral from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Ringcentral in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ringcentral from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RNG

Ringcentral Company Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ringcentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ringcentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.