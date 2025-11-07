Bastion Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Portillo’s Inc. $PTLO

Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 140,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Portillo’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 4.1% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,973,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,027,000 after buying an additional 234,475 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Portillo’s by 10,963.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,947,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,741 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,413,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,443 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Portillo’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,627,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Portillo’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $4.77 on Friday. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The company has a market cap of $359.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $181.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Stephens cut their target price on Portillo’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Portillo’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PTLO

Portillo’s Profile

(Free Report)

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.