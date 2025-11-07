Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 442,810 Shares of Portland General Electric Company $POR

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC cut its stake in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 442,810 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.39% of Portland General Electric worth $17,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POR. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 62.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 486,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on POR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of Portland General Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Maria M. Pope sold 18,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $803,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,737.50. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE POR opened at $47.69 on Friday. Portland General Electric Company has a 12 month low of $39.54 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.64 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.36%.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

