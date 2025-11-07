Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,299 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,046,000 after acquiring an additional 987,197 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,404 shares during the period. Nepc LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,299,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,544,000 after acquiring an additional 490,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,261,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,452,000 after acquiring an additional 233,367 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.79 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

