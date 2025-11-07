Guggenheim Has Lowered Expectations for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Price

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYV. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild Redb cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.35.

LYV opened at $138.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.84. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $112.88 and a 52-week high of $175.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.81). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $3,081,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 46.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,195,000 after acquiring an additional 884,745 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 702,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

