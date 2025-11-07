Cigna Group $CI Stake Boosted by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 86,071.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,475,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,249 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,905,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cigna Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,966,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,327 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Cigna Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,716,000 after purchasing an additional 865,092 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,649,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $542,796,000 after purchasing an additional 457,052 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,354,600. This trade represents a 9.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani bought 4,134 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 157,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,201,317.80. The trade was a 2.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI stock opened at $256.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.18. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $350.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.51 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price target on Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Cigna Group from $365.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cigna Group from $428.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $350.00 to $309.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.91.

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

