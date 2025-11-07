Ellevest Inc. Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Vertiv by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $210.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.81.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $183.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $202.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.57.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571 in the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

