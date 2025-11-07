Contrasting Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) and Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Risk and Volatility

Aerovate Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graybug Vision has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.9% of Graybug Vision shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Aerovate Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Graybug Vision shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Aerovate Therapeutics and Graybug Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerovate Therapeutics N/A -90.19% -77.47% Graybug Vision N/A -77.61% -71.34%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerovate Therapeutics N/A N/A -$75.52 million ($1.70) -5.65 Graybug Vision N/A N/A -$35.60 million ($24.23) -0.12

This table compares Aerovate Therapeutics and Graybug Vision”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aerovate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graybug Vision, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Graybug Vision beats Aerovate Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Graybug Vision

(Get Free Report)

Graybug Vision, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema. It also develops GB-102, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy; and GB-401, an intravitreally injected implant formulation of a beta-adrenergic receptor inhibitor to treat primary open-angle glaucoma. The company was formerly known as Graybug LLC and changed its name to Graybug Vision, Inc. in 2016. Graybug Vision, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.