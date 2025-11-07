Comparing Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) & Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) and Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion and Surf Air Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion 1 4 5 0 2.40 Surf Air Mobility 1 1 2 0 2.25

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion presently has a consensus target price of $8.22, suggesting a potential upside of 22.28%. Surf Air Mobility has a consensus target price of $6.58, suggesting a potential upside of 100.10%. Given Surf Air Mobility’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Surf Air Mobility is more favorable than Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion -2.07% -20.74% -1.09% Surf Air Mobility -53.48% N/A -46.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion and Surf Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

53.3% of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Surf Air Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Surf Air Mobility shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion and Surf Air Mobility”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion $3.14 billion 0.25 $126.38 million ($0.54) -12.45 Surf Air Mobility $119.43 million 1.18 -$74.91 million ($2.78) -1.18

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has higher revenue and earnings than Surf Air Mobility. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surf Air Mobility, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surf Air Mobility has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion beats Surf Air Mobility on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.P.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America. As of December 31, 2022, it leased 116 aircrafts and 23 spare engines. The company also offers merchandising, travel agency, and loyalty program, as well as specialized and aeronautical technical services. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility Inc. operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc. is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

