First Eagle Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,202,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,954 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Franco-Nevada worth $526,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 36.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. Wall Street Zen cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $247.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.43.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $188.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.70 and a 52-week high of $225.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.49.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $487.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.87%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

