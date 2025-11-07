Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 12,969 Shares of Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Invesco were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,213,000 after purchasing an additional 894,105 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Invesco by 1.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Invesco by 24.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 25.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 40,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 300.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 51,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Invesco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

Invesco Price Performance

Invesco stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.15%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $2,282,607.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,392.60. This represents a 77.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Sharp sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,769,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 192 shares in the company, valued at $4,523.52. This represents a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

