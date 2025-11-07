Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH Stock Holdings Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Celsius were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,613,000 after buying an additional 181,130 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,281 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 8.8% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Celsius by 14.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Celsius from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Celsius from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $45.06 on Friday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 121.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.55). Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $725.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.68 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,755. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $456,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,921.50. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,975 over the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

