Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lumentum were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,430,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,811 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at $213,503,000. Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.8% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,875,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,904,000 after purchasing an additional 119,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,731,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,913,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 26.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,300,000 after purchasing an additional 225,240 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $239.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.05. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $258.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Lumentum had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.11%.The business had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lumentum from $83.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $220.00 price objective on Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lumentum from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

Insider Activity

In other Lumentum news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $148,825.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,725.22. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $391,378.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 104,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,064.50. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 18,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,887 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

