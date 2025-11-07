First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $803.80 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,871,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,182 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.6% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.43% of Texas Instruments worth $803,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the second quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $161.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $245.00 price target on Texas Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.