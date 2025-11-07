Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 5,457 Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. $MLNK

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of MeridianLink worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MeridianLink during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MLNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of MeridianLink from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $20.07.

Shares of MLNK stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.06. MeridianLink, Inc. has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $25.22.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.58 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

