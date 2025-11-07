Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. $EXTR

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 661,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,248 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 76.9% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 327,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 142,332 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 105.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 69.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 324,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 65,535 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward H. Kennedy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 612,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,946.91. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $298,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 216,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,656.28. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $1,401,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Extreme Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $17.51 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 250.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $310.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.72 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Extreme Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

