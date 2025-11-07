ETF Store Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

ETF Store Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $107,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA VV opened at $309.76 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.40 and a twelve month high of $318.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $307.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

