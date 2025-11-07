Flowserve Corporation $FLS Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,909,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,221 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 2.99% of Flowserve worth $204,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.3% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Flowserve by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 74.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

FLS opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average is $52.48. Flowserve Corporation has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $72.08.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Flowserve had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 9.66%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

In other Flowserve news, CFO Amy B. Schwetz sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $3,337,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,640.56. This represents a 47.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Claire Hudson sold 10,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $746,796.67. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,295.89. This represents a 61.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,667 shares of company stock worth $4,616,937. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

