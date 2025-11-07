Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in First BanCorp. $FBP

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,726 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,140 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 328.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in First BanCorp. by 191.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 19.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 93.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of FBP stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92.

First BanCorp. Cuts Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.25 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 26.73%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,059,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,627,898.10. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

