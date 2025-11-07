ETF Store Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

ETF Store Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,633,000 after acquiring an additional 111,822 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,337,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.74. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.51 and a 52 week high of $120.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3662 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

