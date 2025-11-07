Enterprise Financial Services Corporation $EFSC Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 53.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 11.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth $341,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 83.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 572,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.90. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $63.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.78.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of ($325.26) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.52 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EFSC shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

