Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT Position Cut by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,045 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 141,691 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 88.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADPT. Guggenheim began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.56.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 2.09.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 59.07%.The firm had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

