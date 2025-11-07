Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 21,759 Shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. $BOW

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) by 358.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,759 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Bowhead Specialty worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter valued at about $3,413,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bowhead Specialty by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 322,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 311.2% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 81,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 61,845 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,290,000.

Shares of BOW opened at $25.08 on Friday. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of -0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $32.57.

Bowhead Specialty ( NYSE:BOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bowhead Specialty had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.12%.The business had revenue of $65.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Bowhead Specialty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Friday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bowhead Specialty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

