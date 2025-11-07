Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,738 Shares of BOK Financial Corporation $BOKF

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,617 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BOK Financial were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 39.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 579,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,446,000 after acquiring an additional 165,184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,531,000 after purchasing an additional 90,948 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $4,613,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BOK Financial by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 269,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 32,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $159,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,236.64. This represents a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOKF opened at $106.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. BOK Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.07 and a 52-week high of $121.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $298.49 million during the quarter. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 15.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial Corporation will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOKF. Barclays raised BOK Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price objective on BOK Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

