J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

J Sainsbury Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of SBRY opened at GBX 348.60 on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 223.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 360.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 327.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 300.58. The firm has a market cap of £7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The grocer reported GBX 10.30 earnings per share for the quarter. J Sainsbury had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that J Sainsbury will post 25.7241977 EPS for the current year.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK’s leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers.

Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority.

