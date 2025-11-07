Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,718 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.6% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,521,000 after purchasing an additional 140,890 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 23.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 832,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 155,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 7.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 6.18%.The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPK

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $681,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 255,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,212.16. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.