Derwent London’s (DLN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,385 to GBX 2,290 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Derwent London presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,290.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DLN

Derwent London Price Performance

Derwent London stock opened at GBX 1,770 on Thursday. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 1,604 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,184. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,727.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,863.54. The stock has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.68.

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 52.20 EPS for the quarter. Derwent London had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 129.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Derwent London will post 113.7351779 earnings per share for the current year.

Derwent London Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.