Derwent London’s (DLN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2025

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLNFree Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,385 to GBX 2,290 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Derwent London presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,290.

Derwent London Price Performance

Derwent London stock opened at GBX 1,770 on Thursday. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 1,604 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,184. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,727.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,863.54. The stock has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.68.

Derwent London (LON:DLNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 52.20 EPS for the quarter. Derwent London had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 129.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Derwent London will post 113.7351779 earnings per share for the current year.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

