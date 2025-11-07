Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Forecast for Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Price

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xencor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Xencor has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.64. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a negative net margin of 121.52%.The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xencor will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 195.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

